Fall will be here soon – See when our first frost/freeze typically arrives

Looking at the 1st Frost/Freeze in this Weather For kids

(WKBN) – Fall is on the way and that means each day on average will get colder.

The season is full of change with leaves turning from green to red/yellow/gold and then falling from the trees throughout our region. It will also get colder each night.

As temperatures start to fall into the 30s as the season moves in, we typically can expect a frost by October 1 and a freeze by October 14..

Below is a list of dates to remember each Fall season here in Youngstown:

Average first frost – October 1

Earliest frost on record – August 29

Latest frost on record – October 28

Average first freeze – October 14

Earliest freeze on record – August 29

Latest freeze on record – November 12

A freeze warning is issued when temperatures fall below 32°F. These are issued through the spring once the growing season has started. In the Fall, they are issued to let you know that plants can be harmed by the freeze that will end the growing season.

A frost advisory is issued when temperatures are as low as 36°. Generally a range between 33° to 36° in an environment that frost can form close to the ground. This typically happens on calm and clear nights when the wind is light.