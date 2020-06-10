Experimenting with temperatures

Items needed:
-2 clear glasses or jars
-water
-food coloring
- Fill one jar or glass with very hot water.
- Fill the second jar or glass with cold water. Alex left the jar in the fridge overnight. You can also add ice cubes to quickly cool.
- Add a drop of food coloring to each of the jars and observe what happens.
What happens to the drop of food coloring in each jar?
Does the food coloring behave the same in each of the jars?
What is different about the jars?
Molecules move faster when they are warmer and slower when they are colder. The food coloring represents the molecules and spreads out fastest in the hot water. The food coloring spreads slower in the cold water.