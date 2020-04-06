Evaporation, Condensation and Precipitation project

Using a bowl, water and plastic wrap, you can create an at home water cycle

Have you ever wondered how water gets from lakes, rivers or the ocean to clouds? Its because of evaporation. When water heats up and turns to vapor, it rises in to the air and condenses as clouds. When there is enough condensation and a clouds gets too “heavy” precipitation falls as rain or snow, even hail.

SUPPLIES

1 large bowl (big enough to hold a mug or short cup)

1 short cup or mug

Plastic wrap

Water & a warm space with lots of sunlight (outside on a warm day works well)

For instructions on how to create evaporation, condensation and precipitation watch the full video above!

