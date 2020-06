Learn how our Storm Team 27 meteorologists use the green screen to tell you about the weather

(WKBN) – The Storm Team 27 weather team uses the green screen to deliver its forecast on the news.

Our computer technology takes anything that is green and puts our weather graphics on top of it.

In the studio, it just looks like a green wall. On your television at home, however, it shows radar, temperatures and the forecast.



In this video, Alex explains and shows how it works!