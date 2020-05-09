Are you ready for the Weather For Kids Quiz?

WKBN.com
This week's quiz has questions from clouds to what the air is made of around us
by: Paul Wetzl
Are you caught up on this past week’s episodes of Weather For Kids?
If not, click through the videos below the Quiz to study up before you take it.
WKBN ‘Weather for kids’ Quiz #2
See how late in the spring it can frost here in Youngstown
Weather For Kids – Making Rain
Weather For Kids – What are we breathing?
Weather For Kids – Air Molecules
Weather For Kids: Different types of satellite imagery