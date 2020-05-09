Breaking News
Are you ready for the Weather For Kids Quiz?

Weather For Kids

This week's quiz has questions from clouds to what the air is made of around us

Weather for Kids Quiz

Are you caught up on this past week’s episodes of Weather For Kids?

If not, click through the videos below the Quiz to study up before you take it.

WKBN ‘Weather for kids’ Quiz #2

See how late in the spring it can frost here in Youngstown
Weather For Kids – Making Rain
Weather For Kids – What are we breathing?
Weather For Kids – Air Molecules
Weather For Kids: Different types of satellite imagery

