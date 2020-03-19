Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
27 Investigates
Crime
Coronavirus
Elections
JobsNOW
Mr Food
Top Stories
$10 toilet paper? Coronavirus gouging complaints surge in US
Top Stories
Basketball recap: Southern wins 18; most in school history
Top Stories
Boardman staff reaching out to kids and families at home
Two Penn State students have COVID-19, according to President Eric Barron
Brookfield company to layoff 121 workers, suspends operations
Investigation underway into Arconic employee’s death; Weathersfield firefighters under observation
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Weather Text Alerts
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Japan 2020
Live Stream
Watch WKBN News
Watch CBSN Live
Report It!
Marketplace
MyValleyPros
Health Chats
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
MyValleyCars
Obituaries
Community
Restaurant carryout and delivery
Lenten fish fry schedule
Easter egg hunts and events
Hidden History
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH LIVE: White House coronavirus task force holds Thursday briefing
Closings and delays
Closings and delays
There are currently 206 active closings. Click for more details.
Weather For Kids
Weather For Kids – Making a Rain Gauge
Video
Weather For Kids – Spring Starts
Video
Trending on WKBN.com
Investigation underway into Arconic employee’s death; Weathersfield firefighters under observation
White House coronavirus task force holds Thursday briefing
Video
Police: Weathersfield man charged with fatally shooting roommate
Live Stream
Drugs, cash and weapon recovered during Youngstown house raid, officials say