(WKBN) – Meteorologists use RADAR every day. The word “RADAR” represents a product. It is an acronym.

In this episode of Weather for Kids, we will take a look at what this acronym stands for. We will talk about how radar works in a future episode of Weather for Kids.

The word RADAR is an acronym that is made from four different products:

RA Stands for “radio”

D Stands for “detection”

A Stands for “and”

R Stands for “ranging”

*A little more fun with this word “RADAR.” It is also a “palindrome,” which is a word spelled the same when you read it forward and backward.