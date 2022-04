The Lyrid Meteor Shower peaks overnight - Find out what a Meteor is here

The Lyrid Meteor Shower peaks overnight – Find out what a Meteor is in the latest Weather For kids video above.

Clouds are clearing in time to see the peak of the Meteor shower overnight. We will have to deal with some patchy fog, but the skies should remain mostly clear with temperatures falling toward 40° by early morning.

The shower could produce 10 to 20 meteors per hour, but could be higher at times.

This shower will still be visible through early next week.