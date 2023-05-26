(WKBN) — We are wrapping up the school year and the class of 2023 will move on to their next chapter in life.

The weather for their senior year was one that featured a warm start in August and lasted through early September. After a nice fall, the winter was very mild followed by a wet and windy start to spring. The school year ended with fantastic weather and dry conditions.

What were some weather extremes through the 2022-2023 school year?

Looking back through the weather records at the Youngstown/Warren regional airport, the school year ranged from a high temperature of 88°F to a low of -5°F. However, not all of the extremes happened on school days.

Taking a look at the hottest temperatures while in class for the Class of 2023:

The data used in this story ranges from August 15, 2022 to May 26, 2023.

The hottest day in this period of time was on August 29, 2022. It was a Monday and the temperature reached 88°F.

There were two other days that made it to 88° in the school year, but they took place on a Saturday and Sunday in August. They did not impact the time in class as it was a weekend.

High Temp Date Day of the Week 88 8-20-2022 Saturday 88 8-28-2022 Sunday 88 8-29-2022 Monday 87 8-19-2022 Friday 86 9-02-2022 Friday 86 9-03-2022 Saturday 86 9-21-2022 Wednesday 86 4-14-2023 Friday Extreme High Temperatures in Youngstown, Ohio during the 2022-2023 school year.

Taking a look at the coldest temperatures while in class for the Class of 2023:

The data used in this story ranges from August 15, 2022 to May 26, 2023.

The coldest day in this period of time was on December 23, 2022. It was a Friday and the temperature fell to -5°F. Some students could have started their winter break by this point.

We stayed cold through Christmas break, and snowy, too.

Low Temp Date Day of the Week -5 12-23-2022 Friday -3 12-24-2022 Saturday 5 1-03-2023 Tuesday 5 2-4-2023 Saturday 6 2-26-2023 Thursday 11 12-25-2022 Sunday 13 2-01-2023 Wednesday Extreme Low Temperatures in Youngstown, Ohio during the 2022-2023 school year.

Taking a look at the snowiest day while in class for the Class of 2023:

The data used in this story ranges from August 15, 2022 to May 26, 2023.

The snowiest day in this period of time was on December 23, 2022. It was a Friday and 4.3 inches of snow fell that day. Some students could have started their winter break by this point.

Snowfall Date Day of the Week 4.3 Inches 12-23-2022 Friday 3.2 Inches 1-22-2023 Sunday 2.3 Inches 3-13-2023 Monday 2.2 Inches 1-25-2023 Wednesday 1.5 Inches 10-19-2022 Wednesday Highest snowfall in Youngstown, Ohio during the 2022-2023 school year.

Taking a look at the wettest day while in class for the Class of 2023:

The data used in this story ranges from August 15, 2022 to May 26, 2023.

The wettest day in this period of time was on November 11, 2022. It was a Friday and 2.31 inches of rain fell that day.

Rainfall Date Day of the Week 2.31 Inches 11-11-2022 Friday 1.13 Inches 1-12-2023 Thursday 1.05 Inches 11-30-2023 Wednesday 1.03 Inches 4-22-2023 Saturday Highest rainfall in Youngstown, Ohio during the 2022-2023 school year.

Congratulations class of 2023!