(WKBN) — We are wrapping up the school year and the class of 2023 will move on to their next chapter in life.

The weather for their senior year was one that featured a warm start in August and lasted through early September. After a nice fall, the winter was very mild followed by a wet and windy start to spring. The school year ended with fantastic weather and dry conditions.

What were some weather extremes through the 2022-2023 school year?

Looking back through the weather records at the Youngstown/Warren regional airport, the school year ranged from a high temperature of 88°F to a low of -5°F. However, not all of the extremes happened on school days.

Taking a look at the hottest temperatures while in class for the Class of 2023:
The data used in this story ranges from August 15, 2022 to May 26, 2023.

The hottest day in this period of time was on August 29, 2022. It was a Monday and the temperature reached 88°F.

There were two other days that made it to 88° in the school year, but they took place on a Saturday and Sunday in August. They did not impact the time in class as it was a weekend.

High TempDateDay of the Week
888-20-2022Saturday
888-28-2022Sunday
888-29-2022Monday
878-19-2022Friday
869-02-2022Friday
869-03-2022Saturday
869-21-2022Wednesday
864-14-2023Friday
Extreme High Temperatures in Youngstown, Ohio during the 2022-2023 school year.

Taking a look at the coldest temperatures while in class for the Class of 2023:
The coldest day in this period of time was on December 23, 2022. It was a Friday and the temperature fell to -5°F. Some students could have started their winter break by this point.

We stayed cold through Christmas break, and snowy, too.

Low TempDateDay of the Week
-512-23-2022Friday
-312-24-2022Saturday
51-03-2023Tuesday
52-4-2023Saturday
62-26-2023Thursday
1112-25-2022Sunday
132-01-2023Wednesday
Extreme Low Temperatures in Youngstown, Ohio during the 2022-2023 school year.

Taking a look at the snowiest day while in class for the Class of 2023:
The snowiest day in this period of time was on December 23, 2022. It was a Friday and 4.3 inches of snow fell that day. Some students could have started their winter break by this point.

SnowfallDateDay of the Week
4.3 Inches12-23-2022Friday
3.2 Inches1-22-2023Sunday
2.3 Inches3-13-2023Monday
2.2 Inches1-25-2023Wednesday
1.5 Inches10-19-2022Wednesday
Highest snowfall in Youngstown, Ohio during the 2022-2023 school year.

Taking a look at the wettest day while in class for the Class of 2023:
The wettest day in this period of time was on November 11, 2022. It was a Friday and 2.31 inches of rain fell that day.

RainfallDateDay of the Week
2.31 Inches11-11-2022Friday
1.13 Inches1-12-2023Thursday
1.05 Inches11-30-2023Wednesday
1.03 Inches4-22-2023Saturday
Highest rainfall in Youngstown, Ohio during the 2022-2023 school year.

Congratulations class of 2023!