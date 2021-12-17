December 2021 has been a warm month with little snow so far. The monthly snowfall at the Youngstown/Warren airport is currently running 6.6 inches below the average.

We did pick up some snow this month. It was enough to keep us from being the least snowy December on record. Currently, there is not a lot of snow in the forecast through early next week.

As of Dec. 17, we have added up 0.8″ of snowfall for the month — not even an inch. That snow fell on Dec. 8.

We are currently sitting in the #3 spot for least snowy Decembers on record, tied with 2015. We have half the month to go and you can expect that we will see more snow before the New Year.

The least snowy December in Youngstown, Ohio happened in 1939. We only picked 0.5″ for the entire month that year. The second least snowy December was in 2014 with 0.7″ for the month. Right now, we are running in the third place spot, tied with 2015.

Top 10 least snowy Decembers:

1.) 1939 0.5″

2.) 2014 0.5″

3.) 2015/2021 0.8″

4.) 1942 1.0″

5.) 1943 1.2″

6.) 1938 2.1″

7.) 2001 2.4″

8.) 1941 2.5″

9.) 1940 2.7″

10.) 1986 3.2″