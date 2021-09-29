We live in one of the foggier parts of the United States

(WKBN) – Clear skies and dropping temperatures are a few of the ingredients needed to produce fog through the overnight hours. You also need calm wind and the right amount of moisture.

Our part of the country deals with many types of fog through the year.

The fall season will bring cooler nights and chilly mornings, causing radiation fog to take place. We will experience that this week as nights turn colder.

The United States has a handful of pockets that get quite a bit of fog through the year.

The Central/Northern West Coast is one region that has a high number of dense fog days. This area ranges from 30 to 40+ per year.

The Gulf Coast also receives a high number of dense fog days with 30 to 40 a year.

New England is a hot spot for fog too. The New England region picks up 40+ days per year of dense fog.

We are very close to a bullseye centered over Eastern Kentucky and West Virginia. This region along the Appalachian Mountains can experience 40+ dense fog days per year.

Our region of Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania will pick up 20 to 30 dense fog days per year.