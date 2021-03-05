We are stuck in the cold this weekend – 60’s return soon

Tonight: Scattered clouds. Chance for a flurry late in the snowbelt.
Low: 22
Saturday: Becoming partly sunny. Chance for a flurry early in the snowbelt.
High: 34 Low: 22
Saturday night: Scattered clouds. Chance for a flurry late in the snowbelt.
Low: 19
Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny. Chance for a flurry early in the snowbelt.
High: 36 Low: 19
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 54 Low: 20
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 59 Low: 35
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 63 Low: 40
Thursday: Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 58 Low: 46