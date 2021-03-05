We are stuck in the cold this weekend – 60’s return soon

A very small chance for a flurry in spots this weekend

Tonight: Scattered clouds. Chance for a flurry late in the snowbelt.
Low: 22

Saturday: Becoming partly sunny. Chance for a flurry early in the snowbelt.
High: 34 Low: 22

Saturday night: Scattered clouds. Chance for a flurry late in the snowbelt.
Low: 19

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny. Chance for a flurry early in the snowbelt.
High: 36 Low: 19

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 54 Low: 20

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 59 Low: 35

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 63 Low: 40

Thursday: Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 58 Low: 46

