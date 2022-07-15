YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are getting into the hottest time of the year. Mid-July is our peak time of the year with the warmest temperatures on average.

The sun will continue to set lower in the southwest sky each day as Summer turns to Fall, and then winter. It will slide that direction each afternoon until around December 21 when the Winter Solstice takes place. This year, the Winter Solstice takes place at 4:47 p.m. on December 21, 2022.

With the sun dropping lower and lower in the sky, we are under less direct angles resulting in less heating overall and then shorter days as sunrises get later and sunsets get earlier.

Although the longest day of the year is on the Summer Solstice during June, there is a lag time with the heating across the Earth resulting in the hotter days on average taking place about a month later in July.

The Normal High-Temperature Peak

The normal high-temperature peak is 83° each summer here in Youngstown, Ohio. It starts on July 5 and lasts through July 29. That would make July 16-17 the peak of the hottest high temperatures for the year on average. Remember, this is an average and the days do get hotter before and after this date.

The Normal Low-Temperature Peak

The normal low-temperature peak is 61° each summer here in Youngstown, Ohio. It starts on July 13 and lasts through July 24. That would make July 18-19 the peak of the warmest low temperatures for the year on average. Remember, this is an average and the days do get hotter before and after this date.

The Normal Average Temperature Peak

The normal Average temperature peak is 72° each summer here in Youngstown, Ohio. It starts on July 8 and lasts through July 27. That would make July 17-18 the peak of the warmest average temperatures for the year on average. Remember, this is an average and the days do get hotter before and after this date.

The warmest days, on average, here in Youngstown, Ohio happen on July 17 and 18..

The temperature drops on average until the winter season.

Looking into the Winter

July 18 – Average High: 83° Average Low: 61°

Aug 1 – Average High: 82° Average Low: 60°

Aug 31 – Average High: 79° Average Low: 57°

Sep 30 – Average High: 69° Average Low: 47°

Oct 31 – Average High: 56° Average Low: 38°

Nov 30 – Average High: 44° Average Low: 30°

Dec 21 – Average High: 37° Average Low: 24°