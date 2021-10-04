We are off to a very warm start for October

(WKBN) – We are off to a warm start for the month of October. It looks like we will continue this warm stretch of weather through the week and into the middle of the month.

Our normal high temperatures throughout the next week are typically in the middle 60’s. Our normal low temperatures are in the middle 40’s.

We have had our fair share of warm Octobers here in Youngstown, Ohio. We will have to see where this month stacks up by the time we get through the 31st. We are off to a warm start.

Below is a look at the top 10 warmest Octobers on record.

*Note: The numbers are the average of the high and low temperature for each day.

1947 59.6°F 2007 58.4°F 1971 57.9°F 1963 57.8°F 1949 57.6°F 1931 57.4°F 1941 57.0°F 1946 56.8°F 2007 56.8°F 1932 56.6°F

We will need to be at 56.6°F or higher to break our way into the top 10 warmest Octobers.