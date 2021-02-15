Watch Live: We are just getting started: Update on tonight’s storm

A wintry mix is expected through the night with heavy snow possible in spots

A large winter storm is plowing through our region tonight. Precipitation will get heavier through the evening and overnight.

What to expect:

Heavy snow will mix with sleet and freezing rain through the night. The heaviest snow will fall into northwest Trumbull County. The least snow will fall into southeast Columbiana County. There will be a mixture of precipitation causing lower snowfall totals through the night. The mixture will cause icy conditions through the early morning.

How much snow?

A range of 3 to 7 inches is expected.

Trumbull County = 3-7″ Snow/Sleet (Heaviest in the northwest part of the county)

Mahoning County = 2-5″ Snow/Sleet

Columbiana County = 1-3″ Snow/Sleet (Lightest in the southeast part of the county)

Mercer County = 2-5″ Snow/Sleet



How much ice?

A light coating of ice is possible tonight. Around 0.10″ to 0.25″ of ice accumulation. The best chance for that is in Mahoning and Columbiana counties.

Colder temperatures will sweep in through early morning with any wintry mix changing back to snow and tapering off early Tuesday.