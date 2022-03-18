Winter will officially end this weekend with spring arriving Sunday at 11:33 a.m.

Our weather will switch from near-record highs to cooler temperatures, and even a few snowflakes by early Sunday morning. You can keep up with the forecast here.

With spring arriving, the chance for thunderstorms will increase as temperatures continue to climb through the season. This is the time of the year for showers and storms as the upper air pattern stays stormy due to the warming of the northern hemisphere. It is nature’s way to release energy as the colder air fights the change.

With the change in the season and an increased chance for storms, it is time to prepare and plan as this type of weather moves into our part of the country.

Ohio’s Severe Weather Awareness Week kicks off on Sunday, March 20. This week is meant to prepare for the upcoming severe weather season.

Storm Team 27 is always watching for dangerous weather and will alert as needed through the season. We have put together a Severe Weather Safety Guide to keep you informed.

Look for more severe weather tips and fun facts throughout the week.