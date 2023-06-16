A drought watch has been issued for the entire state of Pennsylvania by the state’s Department of Environmental Protection

Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is raising the concern of water supply issues. The recent dry spell has impacted much of the region, including the entire state of Pennsylvania. Abnormally dry conditions have prompted the agency to declare a “Drought Watch” for the state Thursday, urging residents to voluntarily conserve water.

What is a drought watch?

Drought status for Pennsylvania, issued Thursday, June 15, by the PA Department of Environmental Protection

The Pennsylvania DEP issues drought watches, warnings, and emergencies for the state. These alerts are separate from the declarations in the U.S. Drought monitor, also showing drought conditions in our region. The DEP advisories are made examining four different criteria:

Stream flow gauges

Groundwater level changes

Precipitation data

Soil moisture content

The incoming data is compared to normal ranges over 3-12 month periods. The agency also takes into consideration information it receives from public water suppliers.

Acting DEP secretary Rich Negrin said, in part, “…we’re seeing lowered stream flows, dropping groundwater levels and persistent precipitation deficits.” Though there has been some rain this last week, it hasn’t been enough for most of the region to make up the deficits after the recent, long dry spell and a winter with limited snow to help replenish bodies of water and groundwater.

There are currently 18 public water suppliers requesting voluntary water conservation from customers located in the following counties: Bucks, Chester, Cameron, Perry, Lancaster, Lebanon and Montgomery counties.

What is the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection recommending residents do?

In a release to the public published Thursday, June 15, the agency urged residents to voluntarily conserve water now to prevent future problems should dry weather persist. PA DEP is asking both residents and businesses to consider steps to reduce water usage by approximately 5-10%. The following infographic from the state’s Department of Environmental Protection offers suggestions of how you can contribute to reducing your water usage.

Water conservation tips from the PA Department of Environmental Protection

Other suggestions from the agency to conserve water include:

Turning off a faucet while you brush your teeth or shave

Raise the deck on your mower to a level of around 2-3 inches. Taller grass shades the soil and limits how much moisture will evaporate from the soil

Sweep or use a leaf-blower to clean off sidewalks instead of using a hose

The state DEP is also urging residents use caution when it comes to fires. Cindy Adams Dunn, Secretary of Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) commented on the wildfire situation in Pennsylvania, stating, “We’ve had an unprecedented year for wildfires in the Commonwealth, and we encourage all Pennsylvanians to act responsibly to prevent wildfires as dry conditions persist.”

There have been around 1,400 wildfires reported in Pennsylvania so far in 2023. That number is up from the 1,036 DEP reports occurred in 2022. Wildfires have burned greater than 8,500 acres of the state in 2023, compared to just 2,700 acres in 2022.

According to DCNR, 99% of wildfires are started by people. DCNR is urging residents to pay particular attention to wildfire contributors like starting fires in the presence of “fuel” such as dried grass and leaves, knowing when it is too dry to burn like when relative humidity levels are low, and avoiding things like burning trash.

You can learn more about wildfire mitigation at the DCNR’s wildfire information page, which includes daily forecasts of where elevated wildfire dangers exist.

What do local indicators show for Mercer and Lawrence counties?

An examination of United States Geological Survey (USGS) data for Mercer and Lawrence counties shows water supplies are running low. Both counties surface water observation points are in the 0-5 percentile for stream flow compared to a 30-day average. That level is what the state considers drought emergency status. The depth to groundwater at both Mercer and Lawrence county monitoring wells show an increased depth to water compared to average. The 30-day average depth to groundwater for both wells is registering in the 10-25 percentile of average, meeting the drought watch criteria.

MERCER COUNTY WATER INFORMATION

Stream Flow

The observation point for stream flow data in Mercer county is the Little Shenango River at Greenville, Pennsylvania. The most recent measurement showed the flow compared to the 30-day average meeting the drought emergency criteria.

Stream flow data for Little Shenango River at Greenville, PA

Groundwater

The observation well in Mercer county is in Hadley. The most recent measurement showed the average depth to water compared to the 30-day average meeting the drought watch criteria.

Depth to groundwater data for the Mercer County monitoring well in Hadley, PA.

Precipitation

Mercer county has been abnormally dry. Including the recent rainfall through the evening of Friday, June 16, most of the county has received only 50-75% of the normal rainfall in the last 30 days. Rainfall deficits as of Friday evening registering between around 0.75 inches to 1.25 inches. The slider chart below is a look at StormTeam 27’s in house data for percent of normal rainfall over the last 30 days (when the bar is slid to the right) and rainfall deficit over the last 30 days (when the bar is slid to the left).

Mercer county percent of normal rainfall over the previous 30 days (slide right) and rainfall deficit over the previous 30 days (slide left)

LAWRENCE COUNTY WATER INFORMATION

Stream Flow

The observation point for stream flow data in Lawrence county is the Slippery Rock Creek at Wurtemburg, Pennsylvania. The most recent measurement showed the flow compared to the 30-day average meeting the drought emergency criteria.

Stream flow data for Slippery Rock Creek at Wurtemburg, PA

Groundwater

The observation well in Lawrence county is in Pulaski Township, Pennsylvania. The most recent measurement showed the average depth to water compared to the 30-day average meeting the drought watch criteria.

Depth to groundwater data for the Lawrence County monitoring well in Pulaski Township, PA.

Precipitation

Lawrence county has been abnormally dry. Including the recent rainfall through the evening of Friday, June 16, most of the county has received only 60-75% of the normal rainfall in the last 30 days. Rainfall deficits as of Friday evening registering between around 0.7 inches to 1 inch. The slider chart below is a look at StormTeam 27’s in house data for percent of normal rainfall over the last 30 days (when the bar is slid to the right) and rainfall deficit over the last 30 days (when the bar is slid to the left).

Lawrence county percent of normal rainfall over the previous 30 days (slide right) and rainfall deficit over the previous 30 days (slide left)

You can read the full release from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection here.