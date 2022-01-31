A slow-moving winter storm will develop this week bringing rain, sleet, freezing rain and heavy snow to a big part of the country. This storm will bring the potential for ice and heavy snow to our region too.

Winter Storm Watches are up for parts of the area.

There are still several days until this storm arrives, and the system has been shifting. A small shift in this large storm system could change our local forecast from a heavy ice event to a heavy snow event. This is the key factor in this forecast.

Right now, it looks like the storm will start with rain showers into Wednesday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be above freezing as the storm starts. As we get deeper into Wednesday night and Thursday morning, look for the potential of freezing rain and sleet to mix in. This is the window of time that will begin the ice event part of this storm system.

Ice may accumulate on power lines and tree branches through the day Thursday. These icy surfaces will then have added weight to them as the weather transitions to heavy snow through late Thursday and Thursday night. Power outages may be possible. If this storm shifts south, the heavy ice will shift south too, which would result in heavier snow.

There will also be plenty of moisture with this system from rain to the wintry mix to snow. More than 1.50″ of total liquid precipitation is possible. This will add to the snowpack in place, causing heavy snow and snow loads across our region will be very heavy on surfaces and structures.

With the added moisture and frozen ground, local flooding may be possible until temperatures fall back below freezing as snow and ice chunks clog up drains.

This storm will make travel difficult Thursday and Thursday night. Friday morning will be mostly snow, but travel will be difficult as well. The snow will finally move out by midday Friday.

Snow could add up to more than 8 inches, or higher, in spots if the storm keeps shifting south. Again, the track of this storm will determine snow and ice totals. It is still early to pinpoint these numbers.

Storm Team 27 will be watching and updating this forecast throughout the week.

The Bottom Line:

Wednesday: Rain showers develop into the afternoon

Wednesday Night: Rain mixing to sleet/freezing rain

Thursday: Icy mix changing to snow from north to south

Thursday night: Wintry mix to all snow

Friday: Snow showers likely through the morning

See what the weekend brings with your colder 7 Day Forecast.