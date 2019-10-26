Watching the weekend storm system

FORECAST:
Saturday: Mainly cloudy. Rain showers developing into the afternoon and evening. Gusty wind developing. (90%)
High: 56
Saturday Night: Gust
with rain likely. Chance for
thunder. (100%)
Low: 53
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Gusty wind with rain early. (100%)
High: 60 Low: 53
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 63 Low: 44
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 65 Low: 45
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 56 Low: 44
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered
showers. (60%)
High: 50 Low: 39
Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 55 Low: 38
Saturday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 48 Low: 35