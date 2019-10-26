Watching the weekend storm system

Rain and gusty wind on the way through early Sunday morning

FORECAST:

Saturday: Mainly cloudy. Rain showers developing into the afternoon and evening. Gusty wind developing. (90%)

High: 56

Saturday Night: Gust with rain likely. Chance for thunder. (100%)

Low: 53

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Gusty wind with rain early. (100%)

High: 60 Low: 53

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 63 Low: 44

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 65 Low: 45

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 56 Low: 44

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 50 Low: 39

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 55 Low: 38

Saturday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 48 Low: 35