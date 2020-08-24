Watching for the risk of showers or storms

Some storms may be strong Tuesday

TONIGHT: Warm and humid. Isolated shower or storm. Any storm can produce brief heavy rain and gusty wind. (40%)
Low: 69

TUESDAY: Warm and humid. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. Any storm can be strong and produce brief heavy rain and gusty wind. (40%)
High: 83

TUESDAY NIGHT: Warm and humid. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. Mainly early. Any storm can be strong and produce brief heavy rain and gusty wind. (40%)
Low: 62

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms into the afternoon. Any storm can be strong and produce brief heavy rain and gusty wind. (40%)
High: 84

