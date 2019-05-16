Watching for the chances of strong storms tonight

Weather

by: Jason Cerjak

Posted: / Updated:

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Lots of sunshine this afternoon
— Highs today in the low-to-mid 70s
— Clouds move in this evening with thunderstorms likely
— A few storms may be strong or severe tonight into early Friday morning
— Lows Thursday night in the mid 50s
— Cloudy and a few scattered showers Friday afternoon
— Partly sunny for the weekend with chances for isolated showers
— Chances for showers and storms last into Monday
— Warm weather returns for the middle of next week

Important weather links:

Seven Day Forecast | Interactive Radar | School and Business Closings | Severe Weather and Closings Text Alerts

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Important weather links:

Seven Day Forecast | Interactive Radar | School and Business Closings | Text Alerts Sign up