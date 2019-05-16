Watching for the chances of strong storms tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Lots of sunshine this afternoon
— Highs today in the low-to-mid 70s
— Clouds move in this evening with thunderstorms likely
— A few storms may be strong or severe tonight into early Friday morning
— Lows Thursday night in the mid 50s
— Cloudy and a few scattered showers Friday afternoon
— Partly sunny for the weekend with chances for isolated showers
— Chances for showers and storms last into Monday
— Warm weather returns for the middle of next week
