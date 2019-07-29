Watching for showers & storms into your Tuesday

Cooler air is on the way. Watching for showers and storms.

FORECAST:

Tonight: Chance for showers or t-storms. (40%)

Low: 67

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms likely. An isolated strong storm will be possible. (90%)

High: 79

Tuesday night: Chance for showers or storm. Mainly early. Patchy fog. (40%)

Low: 63

Wednesday: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower or T-storms. (40%)

High: 79 Low: 63

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 80 Low: 59

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 82 Low: 59

Saturday: Partly Sunny

High: 84 Low: 62

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 84 Low: 62

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 57