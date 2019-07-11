Watching for showers and storms Thursday

FORECAST:
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers &
thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong. Heavy rain and gusty wind the main
threat. (90%)
High: 85
Thursday night: Showers and storms
tapering off through evening. (60%)
Low: 62
Friday: Scattered clouds. Not as humid.
High: 78 Low: 62
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 85 Low: 58
Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 82 Low: 64
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 86 Low: 59
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or t-storm. (30%)
High: 86 Low: 66
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
Chance for a shower or t-storm. (40%)
High: 89 Low: 70
Thursday: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 89 Low: 72