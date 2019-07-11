Watching for showers and storms Thursday

Some storms may be strong Thursday

FORECAST:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers & thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong. Heavy rain and gusty wind the main threat. (90%)

High: 85

Thursday night: Showers and storms tapering off through evening. (60%)

Low: 62

Friday: Scattered clouds. Not as humid.

High: 78 Low: 62

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 85 Low: 58

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 82 Low: 64

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 86 Low: 59

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or t-storm. (30%)

High: 86 Low: 66

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or t-storm. (40%)

High: 89 Low: 70

Thursday: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 89 Low: 72