Wednesday isn’t going to be a washout with plenty of dry weather to enjoy, but we will need to stay weather alert late in the day. An approaching cold front will lead to thunderstorms developing in the region and moving toward the Valley in the evening hours.

Severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center for Wednesday, July 20th, 2022. As of Tuesday evening, most of our viewing area is included under the slight risk, or level 2 of 5, for strong to severe storms Wednesday.

What are the primary hazards?

Wednesday’s approaching cold front will run into abundant fuel for thunderstorm development in western and central Ohio. A line of thunderstorms is expected to fire up west of the Valley and move in our direction into the late evening. These storms will have the potential to produce severe wind gusts in excess of 70MPH. Isolated storms capable of moderate to large hail are also a concern in the evening.

The storms that develop are likely to form a line from north to south and push across the state in the evening. However, any storms that develop ahead of that line, by themselves, do have the potential to try and rotate. While the tornado threat is low with this system, any of those isolated thunderstorms have the potential to rotate and a brief spin-up isn’t entirely out of the question. That said, the primary hazard we are watching for will be severe wind gusts in the stronger thunderstorms.

Primary hazards will be storms capable of producing severe wind gusts and moderate to large hail. Isolated rotating thunderstorms in the region are possible but the wind gust threat is the greater hazard with this system.

What time is the risk for storms expected in the area?

The majority of your day Wednesday will be dry. Plan for a hot and humid afternoon with highs around 90°. The threat of severe storms will start ramping up in the evening. The window we are watching for strong to severe storms is 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. An earlier arrival time would increase the chances for storms to be a bit feisty. The later in the evening the storms approach, the lower the energy in the atmosphere for them to feed off of becomes. That said, any thunderstorm between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Wednesday night will have the potential to be a bit strong.

Future Tracker at 9PM Wednesday evening showing thunderstorms entering the viewing area. The severe window will be between 8PM-2AM. During that time, any thunderstorms can be strong to severe.

Future Tracker at 10PM Wednesday evening showing thunderstorms working through the viewing area. The severe window will be between 8PM-2AM. During that time, any thunderstorms can be strong to severe.

Future Tracker at 11PM Wednesday evening showing thunderstorms beginning to push east of the viewing area. The severe window will be between 8PM-2AM. During that time, any thunderstorms can be strong to severe.

Are there any more chances for storms in the forecast this week?

Yes. While Wednesday evening is looking like the greatest risk for stronger storms during the workweek, we will have other chances for rain and thunderstorms. Each of the next five days comes with the potential to encounter a few raindrops. Most of the chances for thunderstorms after Wednesday will be during the afternoon heat with pop-up, hit-and-miss variety thunderstorms possible during the warmest parts of the days. You can stay updated on the forecast and when to watch for storms by checking the Youngstown Area 7 Day Forecast.