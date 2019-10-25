Watching for rain to return this weekend

Dry weather to start your Friday - Showers return this weekend

FORECAST:

Friday: Mainly cloudy. Very small risk for an isolated light shower or sprinkle. (20%)

High: 58

Friday night: Mainly cloudy.

Low: 44

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers developing into the afternoon and evening. (70%)

High: 56 Low: 44

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers early. (70%)

High: 61 Low: 50

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 62 Low: 45

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower late day. (20%)

High: 64 Low: 44

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)

High: 56 Low: 43

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 55 Low: 41

Friday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 53 Low: 38