Watching for rain and storms overnight

TONIGHT: Rain and thunderstorms overnight. Storms may be strong with gusty wind, heavy rain, and hail. (100%)
Low: 52
WEDNESDAY: Chance for a shower early morning. Decreasing clouds with gusty wind. (20%)
High: 61 Low: 52
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain showers developing late. Chance for a thunderstorm. Gusty wind. (90%)
Low: 40
THURSDAY: Scattered showers. Turning colder. Chance for a snow shower. (70%)
High: 51(Fallin) Low: 40
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (60%)
High: 42 Low: 32
SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 50 Low: 28
SUNDAY: Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 60 Low 37