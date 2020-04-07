Watching for rain and storms overnight

Breaking News
TONIGHT: Rain and thunderstorms overnight. Storms may be strong with gusty wind, heavy rain, and hail. (100%)
Low: 52

WEDNESDAY: Chance for a shower early morning. Decreasing clouds with gusty wind. (20%)
High: 61 Low: 52

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain showers developing late. Chance for a thunderstorm. Gusty wind. (90%)
Low: 40

THURSDAY: Scattered showers. Turning colder. Chance for a snow shower. (70%)
High: 51(Fallin) Low: 40

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (60%)
High: 42 Low: 32

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 50 Low: 28

SUNDAY: Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 60 Low 37

