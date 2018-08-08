Watching for isolated showers and storms Video

The weather pattern will stay unsettled overnight and through your Wednesday. The risk for a shower or thunderstorm will stick around.

Any storm can produce heavy rain and gusty wind, along with small hail. These storms are expected to remain isolated.

Staying humid through the night and into your Wednesday afternoon.

FORECAST

Tonight: Warm and humid. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Any storm can produce heavy rain and gusty wind or hail. (60%)

Low: 68

Wednesday: Warm and humid. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Any storm can produce heavy rain and gusty wind or hail. (70%)

High: 81

Wednesday night: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm early. Patchy fog. (40%)

Low: 66

Thursday: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower.

High: 83 Low: 66

Friday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon. (40%)

High: 82 Low: 65

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 81 Low: 63

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 83 Low: 63

