Wednesday will be another hot day and it will be noticeably more humid. The Storm Team 27 Weather Team will be monitoring a cold front sweeping through the Youngstown area and that will bring a risk for a few thunderstorms. It will be a close call and while everyone has the chance to encounter a storm, it is very likely that only a few communities will see rain or storms. However, those who do see storms have a chance to encounter a stronger storm.

Wednesday severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

WHAT: Risk for thunderstorms accompanies a cold front Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will still be hot with highs around 90°. The cold front helps drop temperatures Thursday.

WHEN: The risk for storms increases into the afternoon Wednesday. The window with the greatest risk for a few stronger storms will be between 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

IMPACTS: A few storms may be able to produce strong to severe wind gusts. We will also monitor storms for the chance of pockets of moderate to large hail.

Potential hazards with any storms that can develop over the area Wednesday. Primary concern will be storms capable of severe wind gusts or pockets of moderate to large hail

WILL EVERYONE SEE RAIN? WHO HAS THE BEST CHANCE?

It is looking very likely that a large part of the area escapes any rainfall Wednesday. These storms will fire directly overhead and quickly push off to the east and southeast. The risk for strong to severe storms is higher east and southeast of the Valley.

That said, this will be another close call. The latest data coming into the weather center this evening suggests storms developing into a broken line of storms around 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and quickly moving south and east of the Valley. The best chance for seeing rain or storms will be across Columbiana county, southeastern Mahoning county, and southeastern Mercer county. Even though storm chances are looking lower for areas north and west of Youngstown, the chance for rain isn’t zero. Everyone should be alert for storms during that timeframe of 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The window for storms will be small, primarily between 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. During that time any storms that develop can become strong to severe. However, not everyone will see rain or storms with a large portion of the viewing area likely to remain dry.

WHAT COMES NEXT?

Wednesday will be hot and humid with highs around 90° and the heat index or “feels-like” temperatures is likely to reach the mid to upper 90s. After the cold front exits the area into the evening we will see dew points starting to drop. Rain chances end by the evening of Wednesday and clouds will clear out. It becomes much less humid into Thursday morning and temperatures will be a bit cooler Thursday afternoon. Check the Youngstown Area 7-day forecast for a look at what to plan for the rest of the week.