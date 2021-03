TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (NewsNation Now) — Multiple funnel clouds were confirmed on the ground in parts of Alabama Wednesday, as communities across the southern U.S. brace for a significant tornado outbreak to continue into the evening.

The National Weather Service reported multiple tornadoes on the ground in central Alabama Wednesday afternoon, including a "large and extremely dangerous tornado" near Shelton State Community College outside Tuscaloosa around 2:40 p.m. CT.