Watch: Your colder weekend weather update

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. Little accumulation. (40%)
High: 37
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower or flurry. Trace to an Inch possible. (40%)
Low: 27
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated snow shower or flurry. (30%)
High: 33 Low: 27
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow shower or flurry. (20%)
High: 34 Low: 25
TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 35 Low: 25
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 38 Low: 26
THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 42 Low: 30
FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. (20%)
High: 42 Low: 34