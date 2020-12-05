Watch: Your colder weekend weather update

Weather

A small risk for a few snow showers this weekend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. Little accumulation. (40%)
High: 37

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower or flurry. Trace to an Inch possible. (40%)
Low: 27

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated snow shower or flurry. (30%)
High: 33 Low: 27

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow shower or flurry. (20%)
High: 34 Low: 25

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 35 Low: 25

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 38 Low: 26

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 42 Low: 30

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. (20%)
High: 42 Low: 34

