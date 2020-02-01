WATCH: Wintry mix and then a warm-up

The chance for some scattered rain or snow showers this evening and overnight. Temperatures will reach 40 today and fall to 30 by Sunday morning. A few flurry chances linger into Sunday morning but a warmer day in the mid 40s by early evening.

The start of the work week will be unseasonably warm in the 50s both Monday and Tuesday.

A cold front approaches Tuesday bringing rain showers that turn to a wintry mix and then snow through the remainder of the workweek as temperatures slip into the 40s and then 30s by Friday.