WATCH: Wintry mix and then a warm-up

Weather

Scattered wintry mix Saturday, sunshine by Monday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The chance for some scattered rain or snow showers this evening and overnight. Temperatures will reach 40 today and fall to 30 by Sunday morning. A few flurry chances linger into Sunday morning but a warmer day in the mid 40s by early evening.

The start of the work week will be unseasonably warm in the 50s both Monday and Tuesday.

A cold front approaches Tuesday bringing rain showers that turn to a wintry mix and then snow through the remainder of the workweek as temperatures slip into the 40s and then 30s by Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com