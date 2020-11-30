WATCH: Winter storm update – How much snow to expect

What to Expect:
This evening – Rain or snow mixing to snow
Overnight – Snow into early morning
Tuesday – Gusty and colder with snow likely
Tuesday night – Snow showers likely
Wednesday – Snow showers early morning in snowbelt
TONIGHT: Rain or snow mixing to snow. Snow likely overnight. (100%)
1-3″ of accumulation.
Low: 30
TUESDAY: Colder and gusty at times. Snow likely. (100%)
2-5″ of accumulation.
High: 32
TUESDAY NIGHT: Snow likely early. Becoming scattered late. Gusty and cold. (100%).
1-3″ of accumulation, heaviest in the snowbelt.
Low: 26
Total accumulations through Tuesday night:
Mahoning/Columbiana – 3-6″
Trumbull/Mercer – 4-8″+ (Up to 1 Foot, or higher possible, under heavy snowbands into early Wednesday Morning)
WEDNESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Lake effect snow ending early. (40%AM)
High: 36
THURSDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 38 Low: 24
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (30%)
High: 40 Low: 29
SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 38 Low: 29
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for a rain or snow shower late day. (20%PM)
High: 35 Low: 26