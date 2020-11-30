WATCH: Winter storm update – How much snow to expect

A heavy wet snow is expected to start your Tuesday

What to Expect:

This evening – Rain or snow mixing to snow

Overnight – Snow into early morning

Tuesday – Gusty and colder with snow likely

Tuesday night – Snow showers likely

Wednesday – Snow showers early morning in snowbelt

TONIGHT: Rain or snow mixing to snow. Snow likely overnight. (100%)

1-3″ of accumulation.

Low: 30

TUESDAY: Colder and gusty at times. Snow likely. (100%)

2-5″ of accumulation.

High: 32

TUESDAY NIGHT: Snow likely early. Becoming scattered late. Gusty and cold. (100%).

1-3″ of accumulation, heaviest in the snowbelt.

Low: 26

Total accumulations through Tuesday night:

Mahoning/Columbiana – 3-6″

Trumbull/Mercer – 4-8″+ (Up to 1 Foot, or higher possible, under heavy snowbands into early Wednesday Morning)

WEDNESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Lake effect snow ending early. (40%AM)

High: 36

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 38 Low: 24

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (30%)

High: 40 Low: 29

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 38 Low: 29

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for a rain or snow shower late day. (20%PM)

High: 35 Low: 26