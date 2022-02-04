(WKBN) – Our Severe Weather team is throughout the Valley, providing you with the latest severe weather coverage.

Ohio Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) Ryan Nagy spoke with Jim Loboy about the winter mess conditions.

We had our Live Drive Action Cam out on Market Street in Boardman to give you a look at the roads.

There were some slick spots Friday morning.

A truck pulling a trailer got stuck on the Interstate 680 ramp to US-224, delaying traffic for a short time. Plow trucks came to better clear the roadway, and a Jeep with a tow line pulled the truck out.

The work for snowplow drivers isn’t done yet.

ODOT District 4 serves Mahoning and Trumbull counties. Crews from there will be working through the weekend to clean up the winter mess.

Once the snow stops, crews should be able to clear all primary and secondary roads.

There’s still one problem we could see hitting the roads, though.

“You’re definitely going to have some, some drifting snow and blowing snow. So, you’ll have crews who’ll plow and treat that, and then 10 minutes later, if you get a wind gust, it’s going to look like there’s another half-inch of snow on the road,” said Justin Chesnic, of ODOT.

Another thing that ODOT is preparing for is the freezing temperatures that will hit the Valley this weekend.

