CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – There are some slicks spots as rain turned to snow this morning.

A car flipped over near the Route 82 bypass near the Larchmont exit. It happened around 7:30 a.m.

The car went off the road and was lying on its roof.

No one was injured, according to dispatchers.

About an hour later. a truck flipped on 711 northbound near Gypsy.

All of the cars involved were off the roadway and no lanes were blocked. An ambulance was called to the scene but didn’t take anyone.

