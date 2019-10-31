WATCH: Wind and rain with Halloween storm system

Gusty wind still on schedule for your Halloween forecast

FORECAST:

Thursday: Rain likely. Chance for a T-Storm. Gusty wind developing. Windy at times with gusts to 40mph+ possible. (100%)

High: 64

Thursday night: Rain likely with a chance for a T-Storm early. Turning colder with a rain or snow shower late. Windy at times with gusts to 40mph+ possible.

Low: 33

Friday: Decreasing clouds. Rain or snow showers early morning. Gusty winds through morning.(40% AM)

High: 46 Low: 33

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 48 Low: 31

Sunday: Partly sunny. A few rain or snow showers possible in snowbelt early. (30%)

High: 42 Low: 31

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 51 Low: 32

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower late day. (20%)

High: 54 Low: 38

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. (30%)

High: 49 Low: 40

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 50 Low: 39