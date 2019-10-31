WATCH: Wind and rain with Halloween storm system

Gusty wind still on schedule for your Halloween forecast

FORECAST:

Thursday:  Rain likely. Chance for a T-Storm. Gusty wind developing.  Windy at times with gusts to 40mph+ possible. (100%)
High:  64

Thursday night:  Rain likely with a chance for a T-Storm early. Turning colder with a rain or snow shower late.  Windy at times with gusts to 40mph+ possible.
Low: 33

Friday:  Decreasing clouds. Rain or snow showers early morning. Gusty winds through morning.(40% AM)
High:  46  Low:  33

Saturday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  48  Low:  31

Sunday:  Partly sunny.  A few rain or snow showers possible in snowbelt early. (30%)
High:  42  Low:  31

Monday:  Partly sunny.
High: 51    Low:  32

Tuesday:  Partly sunny. Chance for a shower late day. (20%)
High:  54  Low:  38

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.  Isolated shower possible. (30%)
High:  49  Low:  40

Thursday:  Partly sunny.
High:  50  Low:  39

