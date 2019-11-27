WATCH: Wind advisories issued across the Valley

Winds could gust as high as 40 to 50 MPH

Wednesday: Windy. Gusts to 40mph, or higher. Scattered rain showers. Turning colder late day. (70%)

High: 58

Wednesday night: Windy. Gusts to 40mph, or higher. Scattered rain or snow showers. Little snow accumulation. (70%)

Low: 34

Thursday: Colder and blustery early. Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. Mainly early. (40%)

High: 39

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 40 Low: 28

Saturday: Mainly cloudy. A wintry mix expected. (80%)

High: 37 Low: 28

Sunday: Scattered showers. (80%)

High: 48 Low: 32

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)

High: 41 Low: 30

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 38 Low: 26

Wednesday: Chance for a rain or snow shower. (20%)

High: 37 Low: 30