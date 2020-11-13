Watch: What you can expect from the Weekend Storm System

Weather

Gusty wind and rain will develop this weekend

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated sprinkle or flurry/snow shower in northern snowbelt. (20%)
Low: 30

SATURDAY: Becoming mostly sunny.
High: 47

SATURDAY NIGHT: Becoming windy. Temperatures rising out of the upper 30’s. Rain showers developin with a chance for thunder late. (90%)
Low: 38 early (Rising)

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Scattered showers. Chance thunder early. Turning colder into the afternoon. (90%)
High: 54 Low: 38

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance rain or snow showers in the extreme northern snowbelt. (20%)
High: 45 Low: 33

