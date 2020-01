WATCH: What to expect from the weekend storm

Rain showers increase into your Friday

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers late. (60%)

Low: 34

FRIDAY: Rain showers likely. Mild. (100%)

High: 51 Low: 34

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers. (80%)

Low: 50

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers with a chance for Thunderstorms. Warm with a Record High. (80%)

High: 65 (Current Record 56° in 2017) Low: 50

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a rain shower early. (40%)

High: 48(Falling)

MONDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 46 Low: 29

TUESDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 51 Low: 31

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 50 Low 35

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 37 Low: 27