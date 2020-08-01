WATCH: Wet weekend ahead

Rain threat climbs through the day Saturday beginning as a few showers and turning to scattered storms this evening. There is an isolated risk for a strong to severe storm with damaging winds and heavy downpours this evening. The rain will stick around on Sunday, off and on through the day expecting mainly light showers.

Temperatures will be seasonable this weekend, highs near 80 and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

The work week starts with the chance of showers but skies dry by Wednesday. Highs will be shy of 80 Tuesday through Thursday but we warm back up to the low and mid 80s next weekend.