Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
WKBN 27 First News at Noon
Closings and delays
There are currently 12 active closings. Click for more details.

WATCH: Weekend forecast

Weather

Warmer air is expected for the weekend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a shower or sprinkle. (20%)
High: 54

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds.
Low: 38

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower or sprinkle late day. (20%PM)
High: 66

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance shower or t-storm. (30%)
High: 69 Low: 50

MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 58 Low: 42

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 56 Low: 37

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 58 Low: 35

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 60 Low: 36

FRIDAY: Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 63 Low: 37

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com