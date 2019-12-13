WATCH: Weekend Forecast

The chance for rain returns late tonight

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance an isolated shower mainly late day. (30%)

High: 41

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain likely. Small chance for a wintry mix or snow showers. (80%)

Low: 33

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain mixing with snow. (70%)

High: 38

SUNDAY: Chance snow showers. (60%)

High: 34 Low: 28

MONDAY: Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 37 Low: 24

TUESDAY: Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 35 Low: 26

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)

High: 29 Low: 19

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. (20%)

High: 31 Low: 13

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 33 Low: 25