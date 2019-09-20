WATCH: Weekend forecast

LIVE NOW /
Friday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  83

Friday night:  A few clouds.     
Low:  60

Saturday:  Partly sunny. Isolated shower. (10%) 
High:  83

Sunday:  Partly sunny.  Very small chance for isolated shower or t-storm late day (20%)
High:  86  Low: 63

Monday:  Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms (60%)
High: 75   Low: 62

Tuesday:  Mostly sunny, but cooler. 
High: 72   Low: 53


Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 75   Low: 54

Thursday:  Partly sunny. Chance of showers and storms. (30%)
High: 72   Low: 56

Friday:  Partly sunny.
High: 78    Low: 57

