WATCH: Weekend Forecast

Friday: Sunshine with scattered clouds. Cooler and not as humid.
High: 80
Friday night: Decreasing clouds, much cooler and less
humid.
Low: 58
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 87
Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 81 Low: 62
Monday: Mostly sunny.
High: 85 Low: 56
Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 89 Low: 65
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
Chance for a late day shower or t-storm. (40%)
High: 89 Low: 70
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm.
(30%)
High: 89 Low: 70
Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or
thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 88 Low: 70