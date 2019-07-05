WATCH: Weekend forecast

The weekend will start hot and humid with the threat for storms

Today:  Partly sunny. Humid. Scattered showers/storms. Mainly afternoon and evening. (60%)
High: 87   Low:  69

Tonight:  Humid and warm.  Isolated shower or thunderstorm.  (40%)
Low:  70

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy.  Humid.  Scattered showers/storms.  (70%)
High: 85    Low:  70

Sunday:  Not as humid. Partly sunny. Very small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 82    Low: 66

Monday:  Partly sunny.
High: 81   Low: 58

Tuesday:  Partly sunny. 
High:  83  Low:  58

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.
High:  87  Low:  60

Thursday:  Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms.  (40%)
High:  80  Low:  63

Friday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or t-storms. (30%)
High:  80  Low:  56



