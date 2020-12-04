WATCH: Weekend forecast

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated late day rain or snow shower. (20%)
High: 42
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. Little to no accumulation. (30%)
Low: 31
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. Little to no accumulation. (30%)
High: 38
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated snow shower. (20%)
High: 33 Low: 27
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow shower. (20%)
High: 33 Low: 25
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 35 Low: 26
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 39 Low: 27
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 42 Low: 30
FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 43 Low: 32