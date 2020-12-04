WATCH: Weekend forecast

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated late day rain or snow shower. (20%)High: 42

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. Little to no accumulation. (30%)Low: 31

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. Little to no accumulation. (30%)High: 38

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated snow shower. (20%)High: 33 Low: 27

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow shower. (20%)High: 33 Low: 25

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy.High: 35 Low: 26

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy.High: 39 Low: 27

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy.High: 42 Low: 30

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.High: 43 Low: 32