WATCH: Wednesday winter storm update
Watching for heavy snow Wednesday morning
What to expect:
- Snow developing by early morning
- Heavy, wet snow through Wednesday morning
- Another 2 to 3 inches possible
- Pockets with higher amounts of 3"+
- Wintry mix develops late morning
- Snow/sleet/freezing rain
- Light ice accumulation possible
- Turning gusty through afternoon
- Wintry mix changes to rain showers
- Rain showers with the chance for a thunderstorm into Wednesday night
- Better weather Thursday
Important weather links:
