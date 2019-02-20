Weather

WATCH: Wednesday winter storm update

Watching for heavy snow Wednesday morning

By:

Posted: Feb 19, 2019 06:43 PM EST

Updated: Feb 19, 2019 11:34 PM EST

What to expect:
- Snow developing by early morning
- Heavy, wet snow through Wednesday morning
- Another 2 to 3 inches possible
- Pockets with higher amounts of 3"+
- Wintry mix develops late morning
- Snow/sleet/freezing rain
- Light ice accumulation possible
- Turning gusty through afternoon
- Wintry mix changes to rain showers
- Rain showers with the chance for a thunderstorm into Wednesday night
- Better weather Thursday

