WATCH: Wednesday winter storm update

What to expect:

- Snow developing by early morning

- Heavy, wet snow through Wednesday morning

- Another 2 to 3 inches possible

- Pockets with higher amounts of 3"+

- Wintry mix develops late morning

- Snow/sleet/freezing rain

- Light ice accumulation possible

- Turning gusty through afternoon

- Wintry mix changes to rain showers

- Rain showers with the chance for a thunderstorm into Wednesday night

- Better weather Thursday

