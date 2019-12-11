WATCH: Wednesday forecast

Below average temperatures will continue into Thursday

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Gusty wind. Wind chills in the mid teens.

High: 30

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Small chance for a flurry in the evening. Scattered clouds.

Low: 16

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 35

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower late day. (30%PM)

High: 41 Low: 25

SATURDAY: Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 40 Low: 33

SUNDAY: Chance for a rain or snow shower. (40%)

High: 37 Low: 29

MONDAY: Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)

High: 36 Low: 25

TUESDAY: Chance for a rain or snow shower. (40%)

High: 35 Low: 28

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for an isolated snow shower early. (20%AM)

High: 30 Low: 22