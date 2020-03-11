Live Now
WKBN 27 First News This Morning
Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

WATCH: Wednesday forecast

Weather

It will be a slightly cooler day with highs in the upper 40s

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wednesday: Patchy fog. Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a sprinkle or shower mainly this afternoon. (20%)
High: 49

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a sprinkle or shower.
Low: 36

Thursday: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a sprinkle or shower. Rain developing late day. (30%)
High: 60

Friday: Scattered rain showers mainly early. (70%)
High: 53 Low: 40

Saturday: Scattered clouds. Small chance for rain or snow shower late day. (20%PM)
High: 43 Low: 32

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for rain or snow shower early. (20%AM)
High: 46 Low: 28

Monday: Scattered clouds.
High: 50 Low: 32

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (40%)
High: 60 Low: 44

Wednesday: Scattered clouds.
High: 50 Low: 30

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com