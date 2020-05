Warmer today, highs in the mid and upper 50s. Scattered showers this afternoon and a few thunderstorms this evening.

A cooler start to the work week. Highs in the upper 40s with the risk of some rain snow mix early day. We sit dry Tuesday and Wednesday with climbing temperatures through the 50s.

The end of the work week, and weekend will be warmer in the upper 60s and low 70s with some active weather possible