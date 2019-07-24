WATCH: Warming up the rest of the week

YOUR FORECAST:
Tonight: Clearing skies. Isolated showers in spots early. Cool. (20% Early)
Low: 54
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Isolated shower or storm possible in the afternoon. (20%)
High: 80
Friday: Mostly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 59
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 85 Low: 62
Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm possible in the afternoon. (20%)
High: 87 Low: 65
Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or t-storms. (30%)
High: 86 Low: 67
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or t-storms. (60%)
High: 83 Low: 67
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers or t-storms. (40%)
High: 80 Low: 65