WATCH: Warming up the rest of the week

Weather

Small chance of a shower or storm Thursday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YOUR FORECAST:    

Tonight: Clearing skies. Isolated showers in spots early. Cool. (20% Early)
Low:  54

Thursday:  Mostly sunny. Isolated shower or storm possible in the afternoon. (20%)
High:  80 

Friday:  Mostly sunny.  
High:  83  Low:  59

Saturday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  85  Low:  62

Sunday:  Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm possible in the afternoon. (20%)
High:  87  Low:  65

Monday:  Partly sunny. Chance for showers or t-storms. (30%)
High:  86  Low:  67

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or t-storms. (60%)
High:  83  Low:  67

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers or t-storms. (40%)
High:  80  Low:  65

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story